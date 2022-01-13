COVID-19 cases continue to increase, particularly among the young, as the number of those hospitalized due to the virus in Rock County broke a new record on Thursday.
There were 75 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Rock County as of Thursday, second only to 74 hospitalized back on Nov. 18, 2020, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 4,421 active cases in the county, and a case rate of 1,559 per 100,000 people.
The number of 4-18 year-old children who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to grow. From Jan. 5 to 11 there were 249 cases among children ages 4 to 13, and 143 new cases for those ages 14-18, according to a Rock County Public Health Department report issued on Jan. 13.
Cases were most prevalent in Rock County among 25 to 34-year-olds followed by 15 to 24-year-olds.
In response to increasing COVID-19 numbers, all Beloit College students, faculty and staff will be required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before returning to campus, according to a news release from the college. Students will resume classes after winter break on Jan. 24. All students, faculty, and staff will be required to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than Jan. 28, according to information from the college.
Beloit College individuals who have been unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and/or booster as a result of medical, religious, or philosophical reasons will be required to undergo weekly testing and must quarantine if identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 in order to remain on campus.
As of Thursday, there were 136 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, following 338 new cases on Wednesday and 638 new cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 28,517 and the total numberof deaths reached 261, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
The percentage of the population fully vaccinated in Rock County was 63%.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 9,915. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 24 and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 27.4%.
On Jan. 11, there was a seven-day average of 2,166 people in hospitals, with 92.4% of the state’s hospital beds in use and 95.1% of ICU beds in use. There are 28% of the state’s ventilators in use.
As of Thursday, the latest data available as of press time, there were 58.6% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
As of Thursday, Omicron was the most dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Winnebago County, Illinois. There were 1,912 new cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 23.2. About 55.2% of Winnebago County residents are vaccinated.
According to other news outlets on Wednesday, a dozen Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agents were headed to the Rockford area to help combat the COVID-19 surge.
As of Friday, Jan. 7, the most recent data as of press time, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 444 deaths since Dec. 31. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 31, 2021—Jan. 6, 2022 is 18.5%.