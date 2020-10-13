Rock County’s COVID-19 daily test positivity rate remains well over 50% as Wisconsin reported another high for daily cases across the state, according to Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
The Rock County Public Health Department reports that 54 new cases were confirmed in the county on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,477 cases and 36 deaths. A total of 39,388 negative tests have been recorded and 2,483 cases have recovered. An estimated 956 cases remain active in the county, health department data shows.
On Tuesday, 65% of 83 tests processed in Rock County were positive. Statewide, the positivity rate remains at 19.6%.
Dane County reported 11,693 cases and 45 deaths; Green County reported 718 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,934 cases and 36 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,279 new cases and 34 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 155,471 cases and 1,508 deaths as an estimated 30,731 cases remain active. A total of 8,601 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 123,196 people (79.3%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 7,709 cases and 160 deaths as of Tuesday, an increase of 251 cases and no deaths since Oct. 9. The county has a recovery rate of 96.7% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 10.4%.
Boone County reported 1,464cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,912 cases and 41 deaths; McHenry County reported 5,202 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 926 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 707 cases and seven deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,851 new cases and 29 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 324,743 cases and 9,026 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity test rate is 4.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254. As of last night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.