Beloit and Janesville accounted for a total of 118 Rock County COVID-19 cases since Aug. 3, according to municipal data that was updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Beloit reported 45 confirmed cases and Janesville reported 73 confirmed cases since last week. Beloit has reported 683 cases while Janesville reported 585 cases.
In Beloit, 64 people recovered since Aug. 3 and 739 people have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total recoveries in Beloit to 588 and 8,055 negative tests. Eighty-five additional recoveries were reported in Janesville since last week along with 1,068 negative tests, bringing the total recoveries to 476 and 11,030 negative tests, health department data shows.
Janesville’s mortality rate of 2.39% is higher than Beloit’s 1.61% as 26 Rock County residents have died due to the virus, with the most recent fatality coming on July 29.
Outlying Rock County municipalities have reported the following: 43 cases in Clinton; 64 cases in Edgerton; 30 cases in Evansville; 62 cases in Milton and 48 cases in unincorporated parts of he county.
Rock County reported a total of nine additional cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 1,441 cases. A total of 25,302 people in the county have tested negative for the virus. In total, 1,248 people have recovered and the health department estimates there are a total of 167 active cases in Rock County.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 4,554 cases and 38 deaths; Green County reported 167 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,335 cases and 23 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Wisconsin reportedly passed 1 million negative tests for the virus as no new deaths were reported and the overall number of active cases dropped, per DHS data.
The state reported 507 new cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 61,061 cases and 998 deaths. As of Sunday, 50,662 people have recovered (83%) and DHS estimates there are a total of 9,383 active cases in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department announced that a total of 3,766 cases and 123 deaths have been recorded in the county, an increase of 22 cases and no additional deaths since Friday.
In Illinois, 1,319 new cases and one additional death was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 195,399 cases and 7,637 deaths.