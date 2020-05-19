Data from free testing in Beloit has yet reflected in local COVID-19 figures as nearly 1,200 tests have been completed by the Wisconsin National Guard.
Testing sites will be open through May 22 in Beloit at Krueger and Telfer parks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rock County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases and no new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total up to 438 cases and 14 deaths.
Over 65% of all cases in Rock County have been reported in Beloit. City officials have surmised that the high concentration of virus cases in Beloit may be linked to an outbreak among workers at the BirdsEye food processing plant in Delavan.
On Tuesday, Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said that 90 COVID-19 cases were reported from the BirdsEye outbreak.
Also on Tuesday, the county launched a reopening plan that lists recommendations and data aimed at restarting the county, while a more stringent order is in place for Beloit.
County data shows that Rock County is making progress towards meeting a benchmark of reporting less than 5% rate of daily positive cases as just over 150 tests are completed on average in Rock County every day, Zupan said.
Zupan also noted that the county met its benchmark for noting a decrease in patients with COVID-like symptoms within the last two weeks.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 541 cases and 25 deaths; Green County reported 46 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 287 cases and 11 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
In Wisconsin, 198 new cases and eight additional deaths were reported by the Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total up to 12,885 cases and 467 deaths.
The percentage of tests that came back positive across the state remains low, with 5% of tests completed Tuesday were positive, DHS reported.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 30 additional cases and 21 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county total up to 1,588 cases and 44 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 314 cases and 14 deaths; DeKalb County reported 268 cases and four deaths; McHenry County reported 1,224 cases and 64 deaths; Ogle County reported 173 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 160 cases and one death, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Tuesday.
Across Illinois, 1,545 new cases and 146 additional deaths were reported by IDPH on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total 98,030 cases and 4,379 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.