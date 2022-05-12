JANESVILLE—Rock County’s COVID-19 activity has moved from “low” to “medium” community levels, according to criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Conterol and Prevention (CDC)
The CDC determines the COVID-19 Community Level based on a combination of metrics that include new cases and new COVID-19 hospital admissions. It evaluates new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days to determine the COVID-19 community level.
New COVID-19 admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system. Data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge.
While activity has been slowly rising in Rock County since March, recent increases tipped the region into the medium level, similar to what occurred in neighboring Dane County in late April.
Also, it was announced last week that COVID-19 transmission had increased in several counties in northern Illinois, according to the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium.
Most counties in the northern Illinois region—including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Kendall, Will and Winnebago—have moved from low to medium community level transmission for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Based on regional metrics, additional counties in northern Illinois are expected to also move to medium community level transmission, a news release from the consortium said.
Rock County’s current rate of approximately 275 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days as of Tuesday, is above the CDC threshold which means the county is experiencing moderate COVID-19 transmission. It is, however, 10-times lower than the rates experienced in January.
Despite the recent increases, thanks to Rock County’s high vaccination rates and increased immunity following the Omicron surge earlier this year, hospitalizations and bed capacity have not similarly increased. Since the beginning of April hospitals in Rock County have averaged about six patients per day receiving care for COVID-19 and fewer than 2% of available beds have been occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to a news release from the Rock County Health Department.
“We are cautiously optimistic that the level of immunity we currently have in the community will prevent some of the serious illnesses that we have experienced in prior COVID-19 surges,” said Katrina Harwood, Rock County Health Officer. “However, when we have experienced prior surges in people testing positive for COVID-19, surges in hospitalizations have lagged by approximately two weeks.”
The Rock County Health Department continues to encourage all Rock County residents to get vaccinated and stay up to date on COVID-19 booster shots. Initial series vaccines, boosters and second boosters are widely available. People who are up to date on vaccines have much lower risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated people.
For information, visict the Rock County Health Department website at www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/public-health. Local COVID-19 information also is available at coronavirus-response-rockcountylio.hub.arcgis.com.