A Rock County Circuit Court judicial staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, but court operations and cases will continue as scheduled, according to Rock County Chief Judge Daniel Dillon.
Dillon said that the staff member’s test results were made known on Friday and other judicial staff who potentially were exposed were informed.
Those who had contact with the infected staff member are now in voluntary quarantine, Dillon said, adding that the staff member was asymptomatic before testing positive.
“This does not impact court operations,” Dillon said. “The courts are continuing and we are working fine. We are doing everything remotely anyway. We immediately contacted the health department and county human resources to notify those who may have been potentially exposed.”
Court operations have gone virtual with hearings and trials being contacted over video teleconference since the pandemic began.
“We encourage anyone continue to follow instructions given to them by the court requesting their appearance,” Dillon said.
One death and five cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock County over the weekend, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Three additional cases and one death were reported on Saturday, and two new cases and no additional deaths were confirmed on Sunday, health department data shows.
Rock County reports 687 cases and 21 virus-related deaths since the first COVID-19 case reported on March 14.
Sunday’s case daily positivity percentage for the county was 1%, the lowest since May 26, health department data shows.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 843 cases and 29 deaths; Green County reported 71 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 435 cases and 17 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
In Wisconsin, 586 cases and 14 additional virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend, with 322 new cases and 12 deaths reported on Saturday and 264 cases and two deaths confirmed by DHS on Sunday.
In total, 20,835 cases and 647 deaths have been reported by DHS in the state since the outbreak began in March. To-date, 325,867 people have tested negative for the virus as 67% of cases have recovered, DHS data shows.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 114 new cases and seven deaths over the weekend, bringing the countywide total up to 2,528 cases and 76 deaths. Eighty new cases and seven deaths were reported on Saturday and 34 confirmed cases and no new deaths were reported on Sunday.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 504 cases and 18 deaths; DeKalb County reported 457 cases and nine deaths; McHenry County reported 1,724 cases and 83 deaths; Ogle County reported 221 cases and three deaths; and Stephenson County reported 216 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Sunday shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,842 new cases and 115 deaths over the weekend, with 975 new cases and 72 additional deaths on Saturday, along with 867 cases and 43 additional deaths on Sunday.
In total, 127,757 cases and 5,904 deaths have been reported in Illinois.
