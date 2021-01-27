MADISON — If the Wisconsin Legislature overturns the statewide mask requirement set in place by Gov. Tony Evers, a countywide order is being drafted to take its place, a spokesperson for the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Jessica Turner said the health department was prepared to issue a countywide order requiring face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the event the Wisconsin State Assembly votes on Thursday to overturn Evers’ order. The local order could be issued immediately after the Assembly vote, Turner said.
“We feel that masks are still needed as the virus activity is still moderately high and it is still spreading in our community,” Turner said. “We just started vaccine rollout and it’s going to take some time to get people vaccinated. Masks are just one of those prevention measures we have that can help limit the spread of COVID-19, as recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
On Tuesday, the state Senate voted to end the statewide order enacted by Gov. Tony Evers that requires people wear masks or face coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is the author of the resolution and he has been making calls for months to end Evers’ emergency orders.
“This is not about whether face masks are good or bad,” Nass said. “This is about repeatedly issuing emergency orders contrary to what the law allows.”
More than two dozen public health organizations, as well as state and local health officials, have urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to reconsider the vote.
Following the Senate vote, Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said Republican lawmakers were “more concerned about placating their political fringe than addressing the pandemic.”
“It is outrageous that we are letting a relatively few people on the fringe dictate our state’s response to this public health emergency,” Ringhand said. “Despite the passage of this misguided resolution I strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask and physically distance themselves when they are out in public. Along with widespread vaccinations, these are the steps we need to take in order to get things get back to normal as quickly as possible despite those legislators who choose to ignore science.”
Wisconsin is set to become one of only 10 states without a statewide mask mandate following the vote by the Assembly, if approved.
The action by the Legislature would mark the first time a measure tied to pandemic passed since April of 2020.
If the mask mandate is overturned, local ordinances in various cities across the state would be one of the last lines of defense against the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Beloit has had a mask requirement in place for the city since March.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said she would support removing the state mask order, stating that Evers overstepped his authority by implementing the mandate.
“The idea that one pandemic constitutes five distinct public health emergencies sets a terrible precedent for democracy in Wisconsin,” Loudenbeck said. “Legislators and others were hoping a pending Wisconsin Supreme Court decision would be made by this time, but since that has not happened we must act to revoke this most recent order with the full understanding that he may likely just issue another one.”
Loudenbeck added that she felt it was “important to follow the best practices most people have already incorporated into their daily lives such as wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, social distancing and staying home when sick.”
Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said it was “exactly the wrong time to give COVID-19 more chances to spread” in Wisconsin.
“Other than getting people vaccinated, promoting and requiring masks is the best thing we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Spreitzer said. “Wearing a mask when out in public is the least you can do to protect the people around you. We have lost too many Wisconsinites to COVID-19 already. Masks work—political posturing doesn’t.”