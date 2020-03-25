JANESVILLE—Three new cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 were confirmed in Rock County on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in the county to six.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported one new case on Wednesday, bringing that county’s total to eight. The eight positive cases affect people who range in ages from teens to the 80s, according to Winnebago County health officials.
Wisconsin saw its largest daily increase in overall cases do date, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In Walworth County, five total cases have been reported, marking two additional cases since March 23.
Statewide, Wisconsin saw an increase of 128 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total up to 585 and six deaths.
Dane County reported 88 cases as of Wednesday. There also are five cases in Jefferson County and one in Green County, according to DHS.
In Illinois, 330 additional COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported on Wednesday.
In total, the state has reported 1,865 cases and 19 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
Seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Winnebago County, Illinois. No new cases were reported as of press time Wednesday.
COVID-19 Basic Information
Symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and difficulty breathing.
If you believe you may have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider before vising a clinic, urgent care or emergency department.
Beloit Health System hotline: 800-303-5770
UW-Health System hotline: 608-720-5300
Illinois Department of Public Health hotline: 1-800-889-3931
Prevention:
—Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
—Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
—Do not touch eyes, nose, or mouth
Cover coughs and sneezes
—Avoid handshakes
—Stay home
—Maintain six-feet of distance between you and other people
—Limit travel due to Wisconsin and Illinois stay at home orders
(Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
