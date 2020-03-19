ROCKFORD—The first case of coronavirus/COVID-19 was reported in Rock County on Thursday as cases of the virus continue to increase on both sides of the state line.
The Rock County Health Department announced that a 57-year-old individual tested positive for COVID-19 and is on home isolation. The person’s gender was not released with the announcement.
“There is no known direct contact with a positive case, although there is known travel to attend an event in Chicago,” the release said. “Out of respect for the patient’s privacy, no additional information will be provided.”
Two cases have been reported in Walworth County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In Wisconsin, 155 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Thursday afternoon. The majority of cases so far come from Milwaukee (62), Dane (27), Fon du Loc (14) and Waukesha (12) counties, data DHS shows. Gov. Tony Evers announced the state’s first fatalities due to the virus, including a man “in his 50s from Fon Du Lac County. The second was a man “in his 90s from Ozaukee County.”
In Illinois, 422 cases in 22 counties were reported. The figure represents 136 new cases on Thursday including five additional counties reporting positive tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Three people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Illinois.
The individuals include a Will County resident in his 50s and a Cook County resident in her 80s, and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was in Sangamon County, IDPH reports.
“I am saddened to announce three more people in Illinois with coronavirus disease have passed away,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We ask everyone to please, stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death.”
Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell gave an update on local testing at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
To date in Winnebago County, one positive case has been reported with 16 tests coming back negative; 24 tests pending and 82 in private sector labs for testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.