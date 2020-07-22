The Rock County Board of Supervisors could take action on a resolution strongly urging county residents wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 next month, according to a draft of the resolution.
The resolution is not a mandate requiring masks, a power that lies with the Rock County Public Health Department. It calls wearing a face covering “a selfless act of kindness that shows you care about others in the community” as wearing a face mask has become a politicized issue for many Americans.
The resolution states that in the two weeks leading up to July 15, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that had positive results increased to 7.25%, above the 5% target identified by the Rock County reopening plan. It also notes that 13 new cases of the virus were identified among health care workers, above the average target of five cases.
“Whereas, wearing face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 will help our economy by keeping businesses open, students by keeping schools open, frontline workers by protecting them from asymptomatic individuals, and elderly, at-risk, and disadvantaged populations,” the resolution reads in-part.
The resolution will be reviewed by the county’s board of health and could come before the board for a vote possibly on Aug. 13, according to Supervisor Yuri Rashkin.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 1,228 cases and 25 deaths. The health department estimates there are 360 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 20,514 people have tested negative and 843 people have recovered.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,633 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 118 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 983 cases and 19 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Wisconsin reported 712 new cases and six additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 44,847 cases and 865 deaths, DHS reports.
Across the border, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 25 new cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,394 cases and 109 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 663 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 728 cases and 24; McHenry County reported 2,559 cases and 110 deaths; Ogle County reported 345 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 292 cases and six deaths, state data shows.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,598 new cases and 23 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 165,301 cases and 7,347 deaths.
