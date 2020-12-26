BELOIT - Rock County Board Chair Kara Purviance announced her resignation on Wednesday. Purviance, who lives on Townline Avenue, represented District 17, or Beloit’s wards 2, 3 and 4.
Purviance sent an email to the Rock County sheriff, clerk, county administrator and all county supervisors on Wednesday, Dec. 23 which was obtained by the Daily News.
“I am writing to you today to tender my resignation from the Rock County Board of Supervisors effective immediately. I appreciate all of you who have offered support and constructive criticism to me in my position as Chair of the County Board,” Purviance stated in her email.
Purviance went on to thank those she worked with closely during what she called a time of crisis and said Rock County was lucky to have such great leadership.
She said she hoped her time as county board chair paved the way for others like her, whether it be a woman or someone working full time, to know they could be successful in the role.
“Be assured that it was not a lack of commitment that leads me to this choice. Rather, I have made this difficult decision to better balance public life and personal privacy, which I am sure you all can and will respect,” her email said.
Calls to Purviance regarding the resignation were not returned as of press time.
Rock County Board Vice Chair Richard Bostwick, who represents District 24 and Janesvillle’s 13 and 14th ward, said he thought Purviance did a tremendous job.
“She came in cold and she was up to the task and will be greatly missed,” Bostwick said.
Bostwick said Purviance was elected in April of 2020. She had served on the board in the past when she lived in Janesville.
“She was the youngest to be elected as county chair and the first woman so she broke some barriers,” Bostwick said
Bostwick said Purviance’s term goes until April of 2022. At the next board meeting on Jan. 14, Bostwick said there will be a special election held to fill the chair spot. The board member elected will serve out Purviance’s remaining term.