JANESVILLE — Small businesses in Rock County could see economic relief after the Rock County Board of Supervisors approved a small business loan program for firms suffering financial difficulties due to the coronavirus/COVID-19.
““We recognize the economic hardships that our small businesses, particularly those with fewer than 20 employees, are experiencing and we wanted to help”, said Rock County Board of Supervisors Chair Russ Podzilini.
The Small Business Loan Fund (SBLF) will provide $1 million in funding, with the maximum loan amount for eligible applicant capped at $20,000. The proceeds from that loan will be weighted toward small businesses that are seeking bridge and/or long-term, permanent working capital financing to help stabilize, sustain, strengthen or restart their operations.
Funding will be prioritized for service producing businesses that are independent and businesses that support the hospitality and business services sectors, according to Rock County Development Manager James Otterstein.
“This is another tool that our team can deploy to facilitate, as well as accelerate, economic repositioning and revitalization efforts throughout the Janesville-Beloit metropolitan statistical area (MSA),” Otterstein said.
An appointed seven-member loan fund committee of four county board members and three members of the public will be tasked with leading the efforts. The county’s planning, economic and community development department will manage the fund’s day-to-day operations, Otterstein added.
The program will remain active until the funds are exhausted.
The online application portal is expected to open on April 24. More information can be found at rockcountyalliance.com/business-resources/covid19-resources
