Rock County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths attributed to the virus on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 10,253 cases and 99 deaths have been recorded in Rock County as 60,174 negative tests have been reported.
Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 30.4%, well above the statewide average of 12.8%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County remained at 43 patients on Wednesday. A total of 8,563 recoveries have been reported in the county as an estimated 1,591 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 29,616 cases and 108 deaths; Green County reported 1,915 cases and seven deaths; and Walworth County reported 6,630 cases and 59 deaths.
Wisconsin reported 3,619 cases and 81 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 422,065 cases and 3,887 deaths.
Hospitalizations statewide increased by 215 admissions on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total for those ever hospitalized to 18,715.
The statewide recovery rate is 86% as an estimated 54,599 cases remain active, per DHS data.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 21,038 cases and 280 deaths as of Wednesday, an increase of 178 new cases and three additional deaths from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 4,308 cases and 41 deaths; DeKalb County reported 5,651 cases and 53 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,289 cases and 47 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,737 cases and 35 deaths.
Across Illinois, 8,256 new cases and 179 additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 812,430 cases and 13,666 deaths.
Illinois has a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.4% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been 15,285,261 COVID-19 cases reported and 287,671 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.