Rock County Public health officials announced guidelines Tuesday aimed at safely reopening businesses and services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan includes a three-phase reopening approach for Rock County businesses and activities that is guided by health department data related to the spread of the virus. The guidelines pave the way for the current public health order that’s in place for the county to expire at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval announced the guidance which suggests libraries, houses of worship, restaurants and retail stores can reopen to allow up to 25% capacity with social distancing rules in place.
“We have to be nimble,” Sandoval said. “We have to be able to step back, step up and adjust as we go.”
Health officials will re-evaluate the progress of the plan every two weeks. If conditions in the county worsen, Sandoval said, a public health order could once again be issued to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While county health officials conceded the guidance would not be mandatory, Sandoval said residents and business owners should take responsibility to help keep the community safe.
“Everybody needs to do their part for this to be successful,” Sandoval said.
For information on the Rock County guidance plan, visit co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
The voluntary guidelines differ from an order approved by the Beloit City Council on Monday that includes more strict requirements for physical distancing and reopening of businesses in the city due to a higher number of cases being reported in the Beloit area.
As of Monday, 65% of all Rock County COVID-19 cases were reported in Beloit. Forty-eight percent of all Rock County cases are from the Hispanic or Latino community, while just 9% of the county's total population is Hispanic or Latino, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said the council’s action on Monday would ensure a “smoother transition” for residents, and avoid potential confusion.
For information on the Beloit order, visit beloitwi.gov.
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated.
