Rock County is keeping up with and exceeding the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination rate as Winnebago County in Illinois lags slightly, according to public health data from both states.
In Rock County, 18.39% of residents have received at least one shot as the statewide average remains at 18.49% on Monday. In terms of completed vaccinations, Rock County (11.5%) is ahead of the statewide completion rate of 10.4%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
First dose vaccine data is not published by the Illinois Department of Public Heath (IDPH). In terms of completed vaccinations, a total of 6.97% of people in Winnebago County have received both doses behind the statewide completed vaccine rate of 9.04% as of Monday.
Nationwide, over 60 million first-dose shots of the vaccine have been administered and over 31.2 million people have completed vaccination, meaning that 9.4% of the country is vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Meanwhile, Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 60 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County reported three new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, DHS data shows.
A total of 14,485 cases and 159 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 73,312 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,160 recoveries as an estimated 166 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.2%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County are at four admissions as of Monday.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 51 new COVID-19 cases since March 1.
In Beloit, 14 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since March 1, bringing the citywide total to 4,784 cases. A total of 23,760 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,686 residents have recovered, an increase of 231 negative tests and 31 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 37 cases were reported since March 1, as 6,214 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 33,815 negative tests have been reported as 6,082 people have recovered, an increase of 1,154 negative tests and 53 recoveries since last week.
Beloit’s death rate (1.42%) remains higher than Janesville’s which is 0.89%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 435 cases; Edgerton reported 929 cases; Evansville reported 671 cases; Milton reported 880 cases and there were 579 cases confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 40,973 cases and 278 deaths; Green County reported 3,192 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,875 cases and 129 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 178 cases and no virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 566,871 cases and 6,481 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 27 admissions on Monday as 26,484 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.7% as an estimated 7,417 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported seven new cases and no additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 28,477 cases and 443 deaths.
On Monday, Boone County reported 5,951 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,381 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,080 cases and 75 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,127 cases and 76 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,182 cases and five additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,199,517 cases and 20,767 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.8% and the recovery rate of 98%.