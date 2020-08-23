Rock County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, as Wisconsin’s average daily positivity rate for new cases remains at 8% after rising slightly at the end of last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has recorded a total of 1,560 cases and 26 deaths to date. As of Saturday, the most recent day local data was available, a total of 27,851 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,373 people have recovered. A total of 155 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 5,088 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 249 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,591 cases and 25 deaths, DHS data shows.
In Wisconsin, 453 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 70,462 cases and 1,081 deaths. A total of 61,720 people (87.6%) have recovered as 7,643 cases remain active in the state as of Sunday, according to DHS data.
A total of 5,558 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
As of Friday, the most recent day local data was available, the Winnebago County Health Department reports a total of 4,006 cases and 144 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 3.6% and a recovery rate of 96.2%.
Boone County reported 823 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,044 cases and 33 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,589 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 453 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 364 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,893 new cases and six additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 220,178 cases and 7,880 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.