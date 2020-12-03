Over 100 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths were reported in Rock County on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County added 107 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 9,660 cases and 90 deaths. A total of 58,681 negative tests have been reported and 7,606 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 36.7% as the statewide average remains at 13.8%, DHS data shows.
Hospitalizations in Rock County, last updated on Thursday, show that 51 COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Rock County hospitals, down from the latest peak of 74 patients on Nov. 18.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 28,226 cases and 102 deaths; Green County reported 1,776 cases and 31 deaths; Walworth County reported 6,195 cases and 55 deaths.
Wisconsin reported 4,618 new cases and 60 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 399,708 cases and 2,562 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 82.9% as an estimated 64,646 cases remain active. Hospitalizations across the state increased by 172 admissions on Thursday as a total of 17,741 people have received in-patient treatment for the virus since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that Winnebago County has recorded 19,765 cases and 257 virus-related deaths, an increase of 218 cases and seven deaths from Wednesday. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 15.5%. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased across Rockford hospitals as 147 patients continue to receive care, a decrease from a Nov. 30 when 169 patients were hospitalized.
Boone County reported 4,081 cases and 33 deaths; 5,280 cases and 49 deaths; McHenry County reported 14,996 cases and 161 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,038 cases and 43 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,582 cases and 31 deaths.
Illinois reported 10,959 cases and 192 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 759,562 cases and 12,830 deaths.
Across the United States there have been 13,822,249 COVID-19 cases reported and 272,525 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website. There also were 100,226 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the nations.