JANESVILLE — There will be no change in the Rock County Public Health Department’s mask guidance even as neighboring counties, currently dealing with increased COVID-19 transmission, make changes.
Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner said Rock County was “not planning to change” mask guidance requirements due to the county currently seeing moderate COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We will continue to monitor our local situation,” Turner said.
Earlier this week, the CDC issued new guidance saying that residents in counties across the country in which virus transmission was substantial to high were recommended to alter mask guidelines while indoors for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
Green, Rock and Walworth counties are listed as having moderate transmission while neighboring communities in Illinois, including Boone and Winnebago counties, are seeing substantial virus transmission prompted by a rise in cases and hospitalizations.
Residents from both counties travel for work or leisure across state lines, with past spikes in cases being directly linked to workplace transmission back to home communities. In April of 2020, a Darien-based food processing facility was required to shutdown temporarily as workers became sick with COVID-19. Many of the workers lived outside of Darien, including many workers who lived in Beloit. Subsequently, the city saw an increase in COVID-19 transmission and infections.
Health officials say a spike in cases, driven by the more-contagious delta variant, along with low vaccine rates, could combine to cause a resurgence in cases. Weekly vaccination rates in Rock County peaked at 9,821 doses administered the week of April 4. In comparison, 1,564 doses were administered the week of July 18 in the county.
On May 2, Rock County reported that 49.5% of people received a vaccine had done so. But since then, the vaccination rate has stalled drastically. As of Thursday, 51% of residents had received one dose and 48% of residents have completed vaccination, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Across the state line, Winnebago County’s vaccination rate also has stakked since the spring. On May 2, 30.4% of residents were fully vaccinated, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. As of Thursday, 42.9% of county residents were fully vaccinated, IDPH data shows.
The updated Winnebago County guidance recommends that employers, retailers, restaurants/bars, fitness/recreational centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities, and other public venues require universal masking, even if people have been vaccinated. The development is based on increases case rates, about 79 new cases per 100,000 residents, along with an elevated positivity rate of 6.2% and declining intensive care unit availability in the region.
School districts in the county are also taking measures to update mask guidance. On Thursday, officials at Hononegah Community School District in Rockton said the district administration made a recommendation to the Hononegah Board of Education to require masking to begin the upcoming school year.
“This decision will be made at a Special Board Meeting next week,” said Hononegah Superintendent Michael Dugan. “After 20 school days of favorable data, administration proposes to transition into a procedure of mask recommendation for all unvaccinated individuals but will support the choice of parent/guardian. Masks will be required on school busses until further notice.”
Officials at South Beloit School District could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the district’s position on masking and the updated health department guidance.