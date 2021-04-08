JANESVILLE—Rock County Health Department data shows 38.7% of people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 25.2% of eligible county residents have completed vaccination.
A total of 3,286,594 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin, as Illinois has administered 6,707,183 doses, public health data from both states shows.
A total of 2,038,670 people (35%) in Wisconsin have received at least one vaccine dose. In terms of completed vaccinations, 1,276,478 people in the state (21.9%) have received both doses.
In Illinois, a total of 2,571,654 people (20.18%) have completed vaccination, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Local Vaccine Data
As of Thursday, a total of 50,515 people in Rock County (30.9%) have received at least one vaccine dose. A total of 32,221 people in the county (19.7%) have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 138,175 vaccines have been administered and a total of 53,968 (19%) have completed vaccination, per IDPH data.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Thursday, according to DHS data.
A total of 14,985 cases and 166 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 75,960 negative tests have been completed, as an estimated 263 active cases remain in the county.
A total of eight hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of April 6, the day most recent data was available.
Across Wisconsin, 1,046 cases and 14 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 582,843 cases and 6,667 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 77 admissions on Thursday as 27,971 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.5% as an estimated 8,187 cases remain active.
The IDPH reported Winnebago County, Illinois added 97 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 29,940 cases and 457 deaths.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,739 new cases and 34 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,269,196 cases and 21,457 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 4.8% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been over 30,737,477 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the pandemic began and the virus has caused 556,106 deaths across the country. More than 112,046,611 people nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as over 66,203,123 people who have completed vaccination, CDC data shows.