JANESVILLE — Beloit and Janesville combined to report nearly 300 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, according to data released Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In municipal data updated Monday, Beloit has seen 94 new cases since Aug. 2, bringing the citywide total to 5,719 cases. Also over the two week period, a total of 60 additional recoveries and 343 additional negative tests, pushing the totals to 5,532 recoveries and 26,872 negative tests.
A total of 58% of all COVID-19 cases in Beloit have been people under the age of 15 to 44.
Since Aug. 2, Janesville reported 182 new cases and 84 new recoveries and 564 negative tests, bringing the citywide total to 7,314 new cases, 7,058 recoveries and 40,831 negative tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 60% of all COVID-19 cases in Janesville have been people under the age of 15 to 44.
In outlying municipalities since Aug. 2, Clinton reported 13 new cases (482 total); Edgerton reported 25 new cases (1,076 total); Evansville reported 19 new cases (802 total); Milton reported 35 new cases (1,035 total); and unincorporated Rock County reported 11 new cases (673 total).
In the last three days, Rock County has reported a total of 82 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 17,097 cases and 188 deaths. In the last week, Rock County has reported an average of 139 new cases per 100,000 residents, health department data shows. Hospitalization data shows that as of Aug. 12, a total of 10 patients were receiving inpatient care for COVID-19 in Rock County.
In Winnebago County, a total of 170 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported over the last seven days, the Winnebago County Health Department reports. In total, the county has reported 35,855 cases and 529 virus-related deaths.
In Wisconsin, the state reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 6.9%. The seven-day test positivity rate in Illinois is at 6%.