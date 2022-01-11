The number of Rock County hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is approaching levels seen in late 2020, according to data released by the Rock County Public Health Department on Tuesday.
A total of 69 patients are hospitalized in Rock County for treatment of COVID-19, which nears the all-time high for hospitalizations of 74 that was recorded in the county on Nov. 18, 2020.
Beloit reported over 830 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11, municipal data shows.
A total of 831 new cases were reported between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11, bringing the citywide total to 9,193 cases since the pandemic started. Over the latest reporting period, 253 additional recoveries and 544 negative tests were reported to bring Beloit’s total number of recoveries to 7,716 and negative tests to 34,959, the health department said.
Forty-seven percent of all cases in Beloit are among people younger than 15 and up to age 34. The city’s mortality rate is 1.13%.
In terms of vaccinations in Beloit, 43.3% of residents are fully vaccinated, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Data for the City of Janesville and other municipalities was not updated as of Tuesday.
In Rock County, 1,934 new cases have been reported over the last seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. The county’s test positivity rate is 31.3%. Countywide vaccination data shows 61% of residents have received one dose and 57% are fully vaccinated. A total of 4,227 cases remain active in Rock County as of Tuesday.
In Wisconsin, 87,109 new cases and 290 deaths have been reported over the last seven days, CDC data shows. The state has a test positivity rate in that time of over 25%.
In Winnebago County in Illinois, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to strain health care resources as the Winnebago County Health Department announced earlier this week that there were fewer than two available intensive care unit beds in the CIty of Rockford. On Tuesday, Winnebago County Health Administrator Sandra Martell said the UW Health/SwedishAmerican Health System reported that there were no available ICU beds at its facilities in Rockford.
“Hospitals have expanded capacity to provide intensive care throughout their physical footprint using available staffing and physical resources,” Martell said. “While the count of ICU beds occurs on a daily basis, the community needs to understand how fragile and tenuous the system is and work to help decrease the need for hospital care at this time.”
Over the last seven days, 5,154 new cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Winnebago County as the test positivity rate is now 25.07% in that time period. A total of 58.9% of people in the county are fully vaccinated.
In Illinois, 221,527 new cases and 704 deaths have been reported over the last seven days, CDC data shows. The state has a test positivity rate in that time between 15 and 19.9%.