JANESVILLE — Rock County Public Health Department officials say the recent upswing in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Stateline Area has led to more people seeking first-time vaccination against the virus. Health officials also are making plans for how to distribute booster shots for those already vaccinated.
Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan confirmed that vaccinations in the county are on the rise from three months ago. In May, the county had seen about 500 new weekly vaccinations. Fast forward to July when the delta variant was driving a rise in infections and hospitalizations nationwide, and Rock County doubled the weekly number of new people getting vaccinated to 1,000 doses being administered.
“It’s not the increase we would like to see, but it was a bit of an increase,” Zupan said.
In Rock County, 52.9% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 49.4% have completed vaccination. A total of 60.5% of county residents eligible to receive the vaccine have had one dose while 59.1% of eligible residents have completed vaccination.
But in Beloit, 40.2% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose compared to Janesville’s 55.6%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
There were 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in Rock County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 17,170 and deaths to 188. There were 139 cases per 100,000 and 431 active cases. As of Thursday, 17 people in Rock County were hospitalized, a number which is increasing. On Aug. 12, there were 10 people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 and on Wednesday there were 15 patients in county hospitals.
In line with federal public health guidance, the health department now recommends that anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised receive a third vaccine dose. Those who are unsure about their vaccination status are asked to contact their primary care physician or health system of choice to determine the next step.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Aug. 18 that it was prepared to offer booster shots “for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose.”
“At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them.”
An additional dose of vaccine is needed due to public health data demonstrating a reduction of vaccine effectiveness against infection over time. Rollout is expected to be similar to how initial doses were given, with eligibility groups. Locally, Rock County Health Department officials plan to announce in the coming weeks how booster shots may be distributed.
A new DHS dashboard published on Thursday shows that the rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is far higher among unvaccinated individuals. Wisconsin public health data shows that fully vaccinated people account for 125.4 cases per 100,000 fully and account for 4.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Fully vaccinated people account for 0.1% of COVID-19 deaths. In contrast, unvaccinated people in Wisconsin have accounted for 369 cases per 100,000 residents, 18 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents and 1.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.