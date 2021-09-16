JANESVILLE—Daily average hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are nearly twice as high as they were last year, as the Rock County Public Health Department continues to urge those who have not been vaccinated to seek out shots to help stop the spread of the virus.
During a media briefing on Thursday, health department officials announced that two-thirds of all intensive care unit beds in Rock County hospitals were full, with hospitalizations having risen since August.
A total of 19 patients are receiving care at Rock County hospitals due to COVID-19 as of Thursday. On average, hospitals in Rock County are reporting 19 to 20 patients receiving COVID-19 care in a hospital setting.
Last year in mid September the daily average was around 11 patients receiving care for the virus.
“That’s much higher than we would like going into flu season,” said Administrative Services Supervisor Seth Loncar.
As of Thursday, 18,082 cases and 196 deaths have been reported in Rock County since the pandemic began. On average, Rock County has seen 181 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days and an estimated 513 cases remain active.
In terms of local vaccinations, 63.1% of eligible residents have received at least one dose and 61.9% of eligible residents have completed vaccination. Out of the total Rock County population, 55.1% of residents have one dose and 51.7% of the total population have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Wisconsin reported a seven day test positivity average of 8%.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two counties in the state—Forrest and Buffalo counties, had extremely high rates of COVID-19 infection. DHS reported both counties reported over 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 38,594 cases and 543 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The county reports 46.9% of all residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Statewide, Illinois reported a test positivity rate of 4.6%.