BELOIT—Guests were treated to tours of the new headquarters of the Rising Queens Inc. and home of 608 KIDZ programming on Monday evening. The space, located upstairs from Emanuel, The Florist at 903 E Grand Ave., offers about 10 rooms for volunteer-run programming under the umbrella of the non-profit organization Rising Queens Inc.
Rising Queens Inc. Founder Tracy Dumas and Vice President Nikita Pittman started the Y Project! Youth Organizing Under Nonviolent Generations in July of 2021 in Beloit due to the racial and socio-economic disparities facing Black and Brown children. The Y Project! later partnered with Filling the Void Mentoring Services led by Kevin Young and was renamed 608 KIDZ as part of a collaborative effort.
The newly launched mentoring program provides a wide range of services that include, but is not limited to: mentoring/tutoring, life and social skills, restorative justice, in-school drop-ins, cognitive behavioral therapy, mental wellness, a reading literacy program, social emotional learning, trauma informed care, a personal responsibility education program, financial literacy instruction and soft job skills.
The services of 608 KIDZ are free to intermediate and high school students of color. The group of about 30 kids had been meeting at the Beloit Public Library until about three weeks ago when it moved into its new space.
Guests at the Tuesday tours included Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz, School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser, Beloit City Council member Regina Dunkin and other local leaders. Snacks and refreshments were available.
In the tours, Young led people around the rooms including a computer lab with Chromebooks which will offer an Imagine Learning application which will help students work on their math and reading skills. Dumas noted that staff can view the children’s monitors right from their own computers.
The newly named Wanda Sloan Library will offer children’s books to read. The space also has classrooms and a conference room.
“We have a lot of entrepreneurs being born these days,” Young said.
The new spot offers a break room as well as a space where barbers and hairstylists can set up to offer free haircuts twice a month, and other beauty services such as hair and nails around prom time. It could also spur some career aspirations in barbering or cosmetology, Young said.
Mentor Terey Kilgore said 608 KIDZ is long overdue. He said a program is needed to help kids grow and prosper.
Kilgore said the expanded space offers lots of opportunities including more chances to break up kids into small groups so they can work on developing social skills.
“With the support of the community we will see a lot of positive progress,” Kilgore said. “We can’t wait to see what happens long-term.”
“Let’s get back to loving and caring,” Dumas said.
The Rising Queens hosted the Juneteenth celebration this year at Riverside Park and has an array of other programming and events in store for Beloit.
For more information people can visit https://risingqueensinc.com.