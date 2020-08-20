BELOIT—Despite the pandemic the Beloit Rising Professionals group is as connected and strong as ever. With 100 members, it’s having successful noon Zoom meetings and is preparing a week of activities as part of Rising Professionals (RP) Week.
This year marks the sixth anniversary for the Rising Professionals and the weeklong celebration runs from Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28.
The Beloit Professionals (RP) group is a program of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce. It invites young people to become involved with the goal to retain talent and the growth of future leaders in the Beloit Area.
All events for RP Week are free for Rising Professional members and nonmembers can purchase memberships at a rate of $20 for the year. Membership perks include discounted or free entry at RP socials, access to member-only events, resources and the ability to serve on a committee.
“Rising Professionals is a great community of people looking to better themselves both personally and professionally who are also looking for connections. The RPs is a great organization to meet new people, learn new skills and connect with new opportunities,” said Rising Professionals Board Chair Kari Swirth.
Rising Professionals Week will include one in-person event with the rest being virtual.
Swirth said RP has adapted well to moving many of its events online.
RP meets on Zoom every third Wednesday of the month at noon. The online meetings work well for busy professionals who can visit during their lunch hour via their computer.
“We usually have 15 to 25 attendees. It’s better than our in-person attendance,” Swirth said.
RP is growing, up to 100 members.
“With more businesses coming in the Beloit area, our numbers are going to continue to grow,” she said.
Swirth, who is community manager at Irontek, moved to Janesville in 2018. She said RP has helped her get connected with others in the Greater Beloit area.
“It’s about who you know, not what you know. The RP was a really great opportunity to understand the Beloit community and get to know the types of people and businesses here,” Swirth said.
The following are RP events:
Monday, Aug. 24—There will be a socially distanced cocktail hour at the Ironworks Hotel from 4—6 p.m. The entire patio area and banquet room will be available. Face masks are required, and social distancing measures will be followed.
Tuesday, Aug. 25—There will be virtual professional development with motivational speaker Brian Lawton at noon. Lunch is on RP.
Wednesday, Aug. 26—“Get Your Ish Together 2.0” will be held from noon—1 p.m., a virtual presentation with local leaders. Board President of Women of Today’s Manufacturing Jaclyn Kolodziej, Beloit City Council member Brittany Keyes and Beloit City Council Vice President Clinton Anderson will share how they keep it together in their professional life, personal life, all while remaining community advocates, parents and spouses. Lunch is on RP thanks to Coaches Bar and Grill.
Thursday, Aug. 27—RP will host a virtual workout from 6:30—7 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27—Navigating Career Benefits will be held from noon—1 p.m. virtually with speaker Casey Dobson, program manager at Manpower. Lunch is on RP, thanks to Rock Bar and Grill.
Friday, Aug. 28—Virtual coffee hour with Corporate Contractors Inc. will be at 7:30 am—8:30 a.m. There will be a virtual walking tour of Corporate Contractors, Inc. Grab and go coffee and breakfast will be provided by Blue Collar Coffee.