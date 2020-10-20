BELOIT — The percentage of students participating in the School District of Beloit distance learning was more than 70% at two elementary schools; an average of 83% at one intermediate school; and an average of 60% at the high school level.
The district is offering distance education only through Jan. 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The information is gleaned from a report, “Distance Learning: Voices from area schools” given at a recent Oversight and Finance Committee meeting and provided to the newspaper by Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser after the Daily News first inquired about student engagement rates for the district on Oct. 7.
The report provided was designed to be a snapshot of student engagement and highlighted statistics and efforts to bolster student engagement at Gaston and Robinson elementary schools, McNeel Intermediate School and Beloit Memorial High School.
It did not feature data from the other schools in the district so overall attendance rates in distance learning is still unknown. The district-wide participation rates could be lower than what was highlighted in the presentation on the select schools as lower performing schools were omitted.
For example, the report did not include attendance data on the lowest scoring schools such as Fruzen Intermediate School and Merrill Elementary School as rated by the 2018-2019 state report card, the latest data available, viewable on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website at https://dpi.wi.gov. Merrill Elementary received only two out of five stars, or “meets few expectations” with an overall score of 56.9 on the report card and Fruzen Intermediate School received only one star on the report card, or “fails to meet expectations” and an overall score of 51.4.
Also missing from the report was Converse, Hackett, Todd, Cunningham and the district’s alternative school Beloit Learning Academy. Aldrich and Fruzen’s efforts to reach students were mentioned, but no data was provided.
When asked why the data only included a portion of the schools, Keyser emailed the Daily News that the premise of the presentation was to get a pulse on how things were going during distance learning for term 1. As a result, he said he asked some of the schools to present and be representative of the district. He said it was never his intention to have all schools present at the committee meeting.
Keyser said the newspaper could obtain data on the other schools by reaching out to their respective principals, which the newspaper will pursue in the coming weeks.
At Gaston Elementary School 74% of 4K through third grades were engaged in live instruction and activities, according to the report.
At Robinson Elementary School, student engagement in the various grades was as follows: third grade, 78% to 80% attendance; second grade 81% to 84% attendance; first 65% to 67% attendance; kindergarten, 72% attendance; and 4K, 51% to 67% attendance.
At McNeel Intermediate School the attendance percentages were as follows as of Oct. 13: fourth grade, 87%; fifth grade: 87%; sixth grade, 79%; seventh grade, 81%; and eighth grade, 79%.
Current attendance rates at Beloit Memorial High School were as follows: ninth, 61%; tenth, 58%; eleventh, 61%; and twelfth, 61%.
Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz said the data presented from the high school is based on the percentage of students who are regularly attending the live teaching sessions and doesn’t include students who are doing the assignments and getting all their work without logging into the online sessions.
“Many of them are still turning in their assignments,” Pelz said.
Because of the data only tracking students logging into online class presentations, she said it may not accurately reflect overall student engagement.
Pelz said staff are continuing to meet to try to find the best way to collect data to measure student engagement so they can respond better
“Staff are working really hard to support distance learning and support our students through it. We are proud of the work we are doing and are striving to do better. The more we learn, the better we can make this,” she said.