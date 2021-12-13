The number of new cases of Rock County students, ages 4 to 14, testing positive for COVID-19 is the highest reported during the pandemic, according to information from the Rock County Health Department.
There were 92 new cases of COVID among children, aged 4 to 13, from Dec. 1-7 which has increased and is a record high; and 37 new cases among young people aged 14 to 18 for the same time period, a number which has decreased.
From Dec. 6 to Dec. 13 there were 158 new cases in Beloit; 579 in Janesville; 13 in Clinton; 51 in Edgerton; 29 in Evansville; 46 in Milton; and 29 cases in the rest of Rock County.
There were 216 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County as of Dec. 10 and no deaths, according to the latest data available at press time. To date, a total of 23,045 cases and 237 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began.
There were 20,901 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 1,907 active cases.
There were 56 people hospitalized in the county as of Dec. 9, up from 26 on Nov. 25.
The case rate is 525 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 60.9% of people eligible to have the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,457. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 23 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 11.7%.
The number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin continues to increase as 93.2% of the state’s hospital beds were in use and 96.7% of the ICU beds were in use. There are 56.1% of Wisconsin hospitals at peak capacity.
As of Monday, there were 56.4% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
On Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 613.7 cases per 100,000 which is increasing. The positivity rate was 9.6% which is decreasing. There is 53.7% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Dec. 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 49,668 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including an increase of 266 deaths since Dec. 3. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,884,744 cases, including 26,801 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Dec. 3-9 is 5.8%. Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 70% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Approximately 41% of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.
Across the United States there have been 49,844,242 cases of COVID-19 infection reported and 794,558 deaths from COVID-19, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website.