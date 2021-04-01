BELOIT — They arrive on foot, by bicycle or in a vehicle, but arrive they do.
It’s Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beloit and free hot lunches are the main attraction for those in need.
For more than 12 years, church members/volunteers have been offering the tasty meals. Before COVID-19 hit the area, those who attended were invited inside to dine at noon. But for the past year, the lunches have been bagged up and given out to those who come to the church entryway to take home with them.
Anywhere from 60 to more than 100 people may show up on any given Wednesday, said Jan Knutson, church member and volunteer.
As one woman left after receiving lunches for herself and a few others, including her grandchildren, she was asked what she thought of the give-away program. She preferred not to give her name.
“I think it’s wonderful; they are so friendly and nice here. I thank God they do this,” she said.
Besides the lunches, the church members also decided they would like to do more.
And thanks to a $2,000 grant they applied for and received from the Stateline Community Foundation, the church also will soon be able to give out basic personal need items, Knutson said.
Those items include bags with sanitary items such as toothpaste and toothbrush, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors and more as well as other items such as containers of laundry detergent, socks, bus tokens, gasoline cards, gift cards for St. Vincent de Paul and Goodwill.
Also included are colorful, comfortable blankets donated by the Youth to Youth group. Y to Y focuses on being drug, alcohol and tobacco free and also offers inspirational messages.
In an effort to decide what should be included in the church offering to the public, the lunch recipients were surveyed over three or four weeks to see what they felt were most important to them, Knutson said.
After purchasing things from the list, the next step was for those who came in for the lunches to sign up to receive the grant items.
Each week, a drawing will be held beginning March 31.
Seven names will be drawn and those recipients can each choose one thing from the objects. Records are kept of the names drawn.
Each pick a person makes is worth about $15, Knutson said. About $300 to $400 of the $2,000 grant money also will be set aside for added nutritional foods placed in the weekly lunches.
One man who came in said when his name was drawn, he would like laundry detergent. He said he doesn’t have a washing machine but does use a local laundromat. Coins also will be given out with the detergent.
Most but not all of the people who come for the lunches live on the West Side of Beloit and many live in the neighborhood around the church.
“Attendance varies by the weather,” Knutson said.
Additional things that have been donated have been placed on a cart and set outside on Wednesdays such as notebooks, books, clothing, calendars and more people can choose from when they come for the Wednesday lunches.
One woman picked a notebook from the cart and said she would give it to someone she wanted to visit who had cancer.
The meals offered each week are cooked and packaged by volunteers who also donate the food along with other church members. Besides donations, the church also has received a World Hunger Grant in the past from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), Knutson said.
When asked about spending 12 years volunteering to feed those in need, she had this to say: “It is really a joy to do. People are mostly very nice and very appreciative.”