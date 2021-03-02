BELOIT — “As a former foster parent I understand the value of a simple blanket. My last foster child was given a blanket, and every night she insisted on being covered up with it. The blanket was tiny and certainly didn’t keep her warm, but it was hers and she loved it.”
That’s what Beloit Cares Executive Director Sarah Hawthorne said about the inspiration behind a project to get kids making blankets for other children. Hawthorne enlisted students at Rock County Christian School (RCCS) to make 15 tie blankets to be donated to Beloit Cares and ultimately given to children in foster care.
Beloit Cares is a non-profit organization helping other organizations with supplies, funding and volunteers. One of the supplies Beloit Cares offers is comfort bags, which are items for kids entering foster care. The backpacks include personal hygiene items, a blanket, book, and sometimes, sippy cups or diapers.
Hawthorne used funds for the blanket materials provided by Thrivent Financial. Those who purchase services through Thrivent, Hawthorne explained, have two action team projects they can complete in a calendar year and are given $250 in startup money for their project.
Once she had purchased the 15 blanket kits using Thrivent funds, Hawthorne asked the students at RCCS to make the blankets.
“They got them done in three days, Hawthorne said. “The students were eager to make the blankets and they did a terrific job doing so. The blankets were then dropped off to Rock County foster care where they will be given to children as they enter foster care.”
If people are interested in providing items for foster care they can contact Hawthorne at Beloitcares@gmail.com or find Beloit Cares on Facebook.
She said Beloit Cares collects sippy cups, dolls, toys, shampoo, conditioner, brushes, toothbrushes, blankets, underwear, socks, backpacks and more. All items must be new.
Beloit Cares supplies enough filled backpacks for about 100 children each year—the average number of kids entering foster care in Rock County annually.
Hawthorne said the backpacks full of items are important. A lot of times when kids enter foster care they don’t have anything with them, or if they do, it’s in a garbage bag. By having items of their own such as a soft blanket, they may feel more empowered.
Beloit Cares is a non-profit organization that started as a ministry of a local church. In June 2020, it became a stand-alone non-profit. Beloit Cares started partnering with local organizations that help people, with its first partnership being Caritas.
“Caritas was doing a fine job of helping people get food, so we decided rather than reinvent the wheel, we should join their team. Then we found other organizations that were helping people, and we joined them,” Hawthorne said.
Beloit Cares always start with the question: “What can we do to help you help others?”
“Oddly enough, that question usually throws the leaders off because they are not used to that inquiry. Sometimes they need funding; sometimes they need things; sometimes they need volunteers. Helping people often can be draining and leaders need someone to listen; so, our director sits down with them and listens. Whatever it is we try our best to help.”
Sometimes Beloit Cares creates programs to help people because those initiatives do not currently exist in the community. For example, the Beloit Cares Back to School Bash and Foster Care Comfort Bags are recent innovations that others created, but could no longer run so Beloit Cares took over the drives.
“We have ideas for other projects to help, too. We hope you will join us in our mission to help others,” Hawthorne said.