BELOIT — Staff at Rock County Christian School (RCCS) are helping parents apply for school vouchers as the Wisconsin Private School Choice Programs application period for the 2021-22 school year runs Feb. 1 through April 15. Those who wish to apply can apply at https://sms.dpi.wi.gov/ChoiceParent/ on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.
Enrollment continues to climb at RCCS. This year there are 260 students at its Beloit campus for sixth through twelfth graders at 916 Bushnell St. and its Janesville campus at 5122 S. Driftwood Drive, for K5 through fifth graders. Of those total students, 220 are choice students, said Head of School Ron Gruber.
The number of 260 students is up from 240 last year. Gruber said the school attracted more students for a variety of reasons. Some students in the School District of Beloit wanted an in-person learning program and three previously homeschooling families from Evansville enrolled in. Others continue to seek out the school because of low class sizes, individual attention and a Christian worldview.
The small class sizes are a big draw, Gruber said, with the school having classes ranging from 12 to 28 students per class depending on the grade.
Gruber said the school could take up to 40 more students for next school year for a total capacity of 300.
When asked if he was concerned that the Lincoln Academy, a new public charter school, could attract some of its students in the future, Gruber said he was not concerned as RCCS offers a unique choice for families.
“We are not concerned about a mass exodus,” he said.
One option for future RCCS expansion, Gruber said, is to continue the renovation of the school’s 417 Harrison Ave. site which houses entrepreneurship classes. Gruber said the project will be completed over the summer. An additional classroom is being added to accommodate the growing number of students.
Most people who apply, Gruber said, receive the voucher. He encourages families to apply and see what happens.
Gruber said RCCS is working on getting the word out to families. All applicants, regardless of their status in the prior school year, must apply for the program every year.
For more information people can call 608-757-1000. Tours of the school can be scheduled by appointment. For more information visit http://rccs.us/.
“We have a staff member who can meet with families who need help completing their applications,” Gruber said.
RCCS has been able to do in-person learning 70-74% of the first semester. It had some temporary closures as a result of COVID-19 exposure and took off a couple weeks after Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks in conjunction with health department recommendations. Instruction is planned to remain in person for the remainder of the year. When there are closures, the school is able to transition to online learning.