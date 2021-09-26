BELOIT—The first step in potentially deciding how the City of Beloit spends federal pandemic assistance dollars will get underway during a meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday to allow residents to weigh in on the process.
The city will receive $15.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
When the funding was announced last spring, Beloit city officials signaled there was no pre-determined use for the pandemic aid, with Finance Director Eric Miller calling the city’s windfall a “once in a lifetime” influx of funding.
Beloit officials have not committed to one specific project or funding priority, emphasizing the need for public input on the process.
Approximately $8 million in funding is currently available, but it has not been allocated with the remaining funds to be made available in May of 2022.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said initial options for proposed use of funding would be presented with the 2022 operating and capital budget proposals.
“We are especially enthusiastic about the ability to recapture lost revenues from the impact of COVID-19 and the potential to fund water, sewer, stormwater and fiber optic infrastructure projects,” Luther said.
Beloit will receive the 12th largest federal aid award out of cities in Wisconsin and Janesville will receive the 17th most aid, according to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Local governmental aid may be used to respond to pandemic-related emergencies and the following economic fallout. Aid can be provided to small businesses and various industries, or replacing lost revenue from the pandemic.
Funds also can be used on major infrastructure projects that could help cities replace aging networks of sewers, water lines and even update telecommunications capabilities. It should also be noted that pandemic dollars are not able to be used for funding pensions or subsidizing state tax cuts, with all funds required to be spent by the end of 2024.
The following is a breakdown of funding for neighboring Rock County municipalities:
$11.6 million for the City of Janesville; $809,088 for the Town of Beloit; $566,466 for the Village of Clinton; $589,389 for Edgerton; and $569,397 for Evansville, according to the National League of Cities ARPA search tool.
Overall, Wisconsin’s 1,906 cities, towns and villages will receive nearly $1.2 billion and $65.1 billion in countrywide assistance to cities, towns and villages across the U.S.
The council will meet at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. The meeting will be televised on Channel 992 or streamed online at the Beloit Access Television YouTube channel.