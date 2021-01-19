BELOIT—The Beloit School District Board of Education postponed electing a vice president, waived policy not to fill its vacant position and planned for a public hearing on an athletic and sports reopening for Saturday at its Tuesday evening meeting.
The Tuesday meeting kicked off with the board discussing electing a school board vice president. It followed former board President Kyle Larsen resigning last week and former Vice President Megan Miller stepping into the role of president.
Board member Amiee Leavy nominating herself for vice president, and board member Maria Delgado nominating Clerk John Wong. There were then three votes for Wong and three votes for Leavy.
President Megan Miller contacted the district’s legal counsel which advised the board had to work out the vote and gave Leavy and Wong the chance to give brief remarks. After their comments, the board then voted again which resulted in another tie. The board voted unanimously to postpone the election which may include the clerk position for an upcoming meeting.
The board also voted unanimously to suspend the policy dictating it has to fill the board vacancy within 60 days as it’s close to the election.
The board also voted unanimously to hold a public hearing from 2—5 p.m. on Saturday on the sports and extracurricular activities reopening. It will be held at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., as well as YouTube. People can view the meeting online by going to the district website at https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us and then clicking on “our district” and then “Board of Education” and “view meetings online.” There will be a maximum of 51 people allowed to attend in person. Those who want to submit a comment can email public-comment@sdb.k12.wi.us. The district will be providing a call in phone number soon.
The hearing is being held prior to the Jan. 26 board meeting when the board plans to vote on the athletic and extracurricular activities reopening.
If the board approves the sports and extracurricular activities reopening, those activities would resume as early as February, Miller said in an earlier interview.
Miller said on Sunday the board will make a decision in late February or early March on its general reopening for term 4 which begins April 6. In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22.