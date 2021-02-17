BELOIT—The Beloit School Board will hold a public hearing on school reopening from 2—4 p.m. on Sunday at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., with lots of ways to safely add input on the topic.
“In these unprecedented and divided times it is critical that our board moves forward with as much input as possible from all stakeholders. I would strongly encourage everyone to reach out. We want to hear your perspective, your story and your concerns,” said Board President Megan Miller.
The board is poised to make a decision on Feb. 23 on its general reopening for term 4, which would begin in early April. In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, later extended to Jan. 22.
Under the current proposed reopening model, students would be split into a group A coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Students remaining in distance learning could participate in classroom instruction from home.
At the public hearing set for Sunday, those who wish to speak in person must complete a public comment card upon arriving at the Kolak Education Center. Each speaker will have three minutes to speak. Speakers will be required to wear a face covering while speaking. If the public hearing is at room capacity, speakers will be asked to exit after speaking, according to information from the district.
Those who wish to email their public comment may do so by emailing public-comment@sdb.k12.wi.us, and the comment will be read publicly. Emailed public comments must be received by noon on Friday.
Those who wish to phone-in and provide a public comment should do so during the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. People can call this number: 617-675-4444 and will be prompted to enter this pin number: 785 379 093 1144#. People are asked to stay on the line until Board Secretary Michelle Shope admits them to the public hearing to share comments.
Anyone attending the public hearing in person will be required to complete a COVID-19 screener that will be available through a QR Code and a paper form at the Kolak Education Center entrance. Face coverings will be required for anyone entering the building and must be worn for the duration of the meeting.