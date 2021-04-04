As spring weather continues to improve in the Stateline Area, public health officials urge caution during spring and summer activities as COVID-19 still presents health risks.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has released guidance online at dhs.wisconsin.gov for fully vaccinated people and those who have not been vaccinated.
“As we start to get back to some of the activities we love this spring and summer, it’s critical we continue following public health best practices,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “Please continue to wear a mask in public, keep 6 feet apart from others, get tested if you have symptoms, and get vaccinated when you are able. These are necessary strategies while COVID-19 continues to spread and most of our state is still unvaccinated.”
Whether or not you are fully vaccinated, if you choose to attend or host a gathering, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19:
• Keep the gathering small, preferably with only one other household.
• Hold the gathering outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
• Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces throughout the gathering.
• Frequently wash your hands before and after touching shared surfaces.
• Avoid crowds and large events.
• Avoid gathering if you are sick or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, 33% of people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data released Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
More than 1.92 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In Rock County, 48,205 people (29.5%) have received at least one shot of vaccine as 30,698 residents (18.8%) have completed the two-shot series. In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 130,914 doses have been administered as 50,166 people (17.66%) have completed vaccination.
Over 1.1 million people (20.1%) in Wisconsin and over 2.36 million people (18.59%) in Illinois have completed vaccination. Overall, a total of more than 3.08 million vaccine doses in Wisconsin and 6.29 million doses in Illinois have been administered since December.
Nationwide, over 165 million vaccine doses have been administered as of Sunday, with over 103.67 million people receiving at least one shot and 59.81 million receiving both doses, CDC data shows.
Rock County reported 45 new cases and one additional virus-related death since April 2, bringing the countywide total to 14,882 cases and 164 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of April 2, the day most recent local data was available, 14,441 people in Rock County recovered from the virus and 75,370 negative tests were reported. As of March 30, the last day hospital admission totals were updated, nine patients across Rock County hospitals were receiving treatment for COVID-19, per Rock County Health Department data.
Across Wisconsin, 584 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 579,877 cases and 6,576 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 28 admissions on Sunday as 27,767 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6% as an estimated 7,297 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.3%.
Across the state line in Illinois, Winnebago County added 123 new cases and no additional deaths due the the virus on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 29,618 cases and 455 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,449 cases and 14 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to over 1.25 million cases and 21,373 deaths. The state positivity rate is 4.1%.
CDC data shows there have been over 30.49 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 448,010 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday.