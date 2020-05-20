SOUTH BELOIT—To lift spirits and to thank parents for their hard work during online homeschooling, teachers in the Prairie Hill School District have launched Parent Appreciation Week (P.A.W.) complete with prize giveaways and hilarious online videos.
“We wanted to celebrate our wonderful families. It’s a fun way to bring joy to our community,” said Willowbrook Middle School physical education and English language arts teacher Marcie Ball.
“The parents are working the hardest. They are working triple time,” said Prairie Hill art teacher Jaci Coomer.
Murray suggested the idea at the teacher vehicle parade in late April. Murray, Coomer, Ball and Willowbrook physical education and social studies teacher Bailey Craig got together over a Zoom meetings to discuss how to properly pay homage to parents. Coomer, a parent herself, said she realized how challenging homeschooling can be through first-hand experience.
Ball said parents have a variety of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents who are essential workers must squeeze in school after work. Those who are working at home have to juggle work and paying attention to their children’s schooling. There are also parents who are suffering from the loss of their jobs or businesses.
They are trying to cope while learning new ways of doing math and keeping up with all the assignments.
“We see you. We appreciate you. You are doing a good job and the best you can,” Ball said to parents.
The four teachers decided to approach the board and union, Prairie Hill Federation of Teachers #4423, to see if they could raise some funds to purchase gift cards and goodies from area businesses. It was to not only help parents, but to assist local businesses where many local families work.
“It was a win-win situation,” Ball said.
Coomer said many of the business owners often support teachers and the school and the teachers wanted to show their appreciation by giving back.
The idea had strong board support and the union agreed to donate up to $300 in matching funds to the effort. P.A.W. was generously funded by the teachers union, along with donations from other teachers, retired teacher and teacher families.
Prizes totaled approximately $1,000. Retired teacher Carol Allen partnered with Shady Tree Farm Market to get hanging flower baskets as well.
The teachers selected a memorable time, 5:19 p.m., each night to do the drawing. They selected 5 for May and 19 for COVID-19. The acronym P.A.W was also fitting as the Willowbrook Middle School’s mascot is the wolverine.
The teachers also praised Craig, a new teacher who helped them with technology.
Craig said the school is one big family.
“This is a time to support each other and show our appreciation,” Craig said.
After the video announces the lucky daily winners, staff then personally delivers the prizes to the families that same evening, while wearing protective face masks and keeping appropriate social distance.
“We miss our kids. It’s nice to be able to see them briefly,” Ball said.
Not only do families enjoy the giveaways but the clever videos on the school district’s Facebook page. There was a Zoom spoof with teachers filming themselves, video of different teachers holding signs to music, a rap and parody song by Craig, teachers passing notes from screen to screen with positive sayings and COVID-19 Bingo.
