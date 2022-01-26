Health systems in Rock County say they have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) as more than 5.4 million pieces of PPE have been distributed in Wisconsin so far this year with more on the way.
Early in the pandemic, the lack of supply of proper N95 masks and other types of PPE forced health systems across the country to ration supplies. Fast forward to now, the supply of masks and other PPE is widely available.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the health system was in a “strong position” in terms of its PPE supply.
“Our materials management team has done an outstanding job securing a good supply of PPE including N95 masks for our team members,” McKevett said. “We continue to monitor the supply chain challenges and product sourcing options to ensure appropriate options to keep our employees, medical staff and patients safe.”
At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, SSM Health Marketing and Communications Liaison Erica Mathis said the health system was “well-stocked” with PPE for staff and patients.
“We are encouraged to see PPE supplies like N95s becoming more readily available to area residents through state and federal stockpile distributions to school districts, community organizations, local and tribal health departments, and later this week, local pharmacy locations. We know that masking helps reduce the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19,” Mathis said.
Across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) said 5.4 million pieces of PPE were distributed in January to 130 locations across the state. As part of these distribution efforts, more than 533,000 masks have been distributed to school districts across Wisconsin.
“Keeping Wisconsinites healthy and safe continues to be my top priority as the landscape of this pandemic continues to shift and evolve,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “In addition to getting vaccine shots in arms and expanding our COVID-19 testing efforts, ensuring that folks have access to high-quality masks and respirators is key to helping keep people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring our kids continue learning in the classroom, our small businesses and main streets recover, and our workers to stay on the job.”
This week, Boys & Girls Clubs around the state are coordinating with the Wisconsin Office of Emergency Management to distribute almost a half-million masks statewide, including to youth, the families they serve, partner organizations, and the general public.
““We want to provide upgraded N95 masks to employees, member families and community partners if they want them,” said Boys and Girls Club State Alliance Director Andy Gussert. “We partner with the state on a myriad of issues, and are always willing to share our infrastructure to help solve the problems that face Wisconsin.”
Recent guidance updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear the most protective mask or respirator available that fits well and that can be worn comfortably for long periods of time, if necessary. All masks and respirators provide some level of protection against the virus that causes COVID-19, but some masks and respirators may offer more protection than others.
“Wearing a well-fitting mask in public places is a critical tool to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.”
A federal effort by the Biden administration will see 400 million N95 masks shipped to pharmacies across the country. According to a Walgreens spokesperson, the nationwide pharmacy is expected to offer N95 masks to its stores as soon as Jan. 28. Once first shipments are rolled out, Walgreens will replenish supplies in the days and weeks to follow.
A statement from Walgreens said the company is pleased to partner with the administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations. Stores participating in the program will display signage indicating the availability.
Additional reporting in this story provided by Adams Publishing Group Reporter Scott Froelich.