BELOIT—As Beloit College celebrated its one-year anniversary of the Powerhouse student center in February, students were finding a place to safely socialize and study during the ongoing pandemic. Although the facility was never planned to be used for social distancing, it turned out to be just what the college needed this year.
“We didn’t realize how well designed it is for social distancing in a COVID-19 world. It was never part of the planning process when we started talking about it 2012, but it turned out to be a really amazing space for that,” Powerhouse Executive Director Steve Robinson said.
As the College prepared to reopen last fall, the Powerhouse became essential to giving students space to spread out on campus. Its spacious size, tall ceilings, a wide range of meeting rooms, conference rooms, and casual areas allowed students to maintain a sense of normalcy while also practicing social distancing.
The Powerhouse features a modern HVAC system that brings in fresh air instead of recirculating it, which has proven to be essential to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. One of the main event spaces, The Stack, was also transformed into the College’s COVID testing center.
With the start of spring classes on Feb. 15, the Powerhouse continued to be central in the college’s ability to offer a positive student experience in the time of COVID-19.
Robinson noted the Powerhouse remained open during winter break as there were roughly 60 students who remained on campus. During a time when socializing can be difficult, the Powerhouse gave the students the opportunity to connect with others.
They can be there for long periods of time. They can grab a quick meal, study and work,” Robinson said. “It’s open early to late at night. It’s been a great space for students to gather and we’ve gotten a huge response for our students.”
Although the Powerhouse is closed to the public for now, the college recently moved its COVID-19 Alert Level to Green, allowing for gatherings and events if they are approved by the Task Force and adhere to occupancy limits and protective practices. It also means athletic competitions are allowed and practices may begin.
“We are trending in a good direction,” Robinson said. “We have elevated our status to a green alert level, which loosened up restrictions and allows for more activities.”
Robinson said practices such as baseball and softball are occurring in the athletic department.
“The swim team is in the pool, which brings life to the building,” Robinson said. “The track team is practicing on the indoor track.”
Student clubs and organizations are also using the facility more, reserving spaces and hosting meetings.
Beloit College is currently hosting virtual fitness classes and in the near future will transition to in-person fitness classes. In addition Beloit College has several academic classes taking place in the facility.
“We really are excited about the future when we can open up for the community. We don’t have a date yet, but it’s part of the plan. We are itching for a post-COVID world where the Greater Beloit community is invited in, we can host large events and it lives up to the ideals always set forth for it,” Robinson said.
Ten years ago, Beloit College President Scott Bierman had an idea to transform the decommissioned Blackhawk Generating Station on the Rock River into a new student center connecting the college with the broader community. The result was the Powerhouse, a 120,000-square-foot student union, recreation center, and 17,000-square-foot indoor turf field house, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Gang. Students, faculty, staff, and community members got their first glimpse of the project in February 2020, when it officially opened to the public. By then, the Powerhouse had already received numerous awards for its cutting-edge design and sustainability. However, weeks later, the College shut down its campus as a result of the pandemic.
“From the onset, we knew this project was going to be enormously valuable to the college and the city of Beloit,” said Bierman. “But we had no idea how much of an asset this facility would be to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students during a worldwide pandemic.”
The $38 million collaborative project by Beloit College has secured alumni and local donors’ money, including a gift from Alliant Energy. The Powerhouse is fully funded through tax credits and private donations.