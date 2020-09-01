Everyone’s invited to watch the The 25th Annual National POW/MIA (Prisoner of War, Missing in Action) National Recognition Day’s Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony to be hosted by the local Rockford Charter Vietnam2Now Chapter with assistance from the Navy Club, VFW, American Legion and others on TV.
It will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 on Beloit Public Access TV Channel 994, according to Bruce Jacobsen, a member of the POW/MIA Committee and a past chairman.
Although the local Rockford Charter Chapter has held prior live events in the Loves Park City Hall complex and adjacent Art Anderson Field of Honor attracting thousands of participants over 25 years, this time plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe while having a fitting remembrance. The ceremony is being taped outdoors.
The keynote speaker this year will be A1 Skyraider pilot Dick Dillar who served in Vietnam from 1969-1970, flying out of Thailand with the 602nd Special Operations Squadron. He will speak about a pilot rescue.
Singers this year will include Gaia Galvan of Janesville; Diane Morrison of Mesa, Arizona; Paul Jacobsen of Rockford; Rodney and Sandra Cain of Loves Park; and Haven Wells of Kenosha.
“There is an excellent music video that is part of the program set along Lake Michigan in the Kenosha area. Then also, Lee Greenwood has given us permission to use his recording of the song, God Bless the USA.’ There will be various public monuments incorporated into the settings and background of the video recordings,” Jacobsen said. “Music will be of a patriotic nature, beginning with the National Anthem. This will be a combined chorus of past singers.”
The first POW/MIA Remembrance Day Ceremony sponsored by the Rockford Charter Chapter took place on Sept. 20, 1996 at the “Victory” statue at Memorial Hall in Rockford. The next year the event moved to the “Field of Honor” Memorial in Loves Park.
POW/MIA Remembrance Day is to remember and honor those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. The Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation’s promise to leave no service member behind, according to the Department of Defense website at https://www.defense.gov.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September. In 1979, Congress and the president passed resolutions making the day official.
More than 82,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War and other conflicts, according to the American Legion website at www.legion.org.