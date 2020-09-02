The percentage of tests which came back positive for COVID-19 in Rock County reached 11% on Wednesday, up from 4% on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 1,718 cases and 26 deaths. The health department estimates there are 223 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 29,908 people have tested negative and 1,469 people have recovered.
The average age of decedents in Rock County is 71.5-years-old.
Two City of Beloit employees and two Beloit College students tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Dane County reported 5,564 cases and 40 deaths; Green County reported 269 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,726 cases and 31 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 545 new cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 77,129 cases and 1,142 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 68,641 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 7,328 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 62 new cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,325 cases and 151 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 5.1%.
Boone County reported 884 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,149 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,907 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 489 cases and 5 deaths; Stephenson County reported 387 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 177 cases and 2 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,128 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 238,643 cases, including 8,091 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.