Rock County climbed to a 12% positivity rate for its COVID-19 tests on Thursday as the third City of Beloit employee within the past week tested positive and one person died in Winnebago County.
On Thursday, Beloit announced a city employee tested positive for COVID-19. It follows a press release on Thursday which announced two employees tested positive. The City of Beloit has had a total of six city employees who have test positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now. The City of Beloit has about 380 employees.
On Tuesday it was announced that two Beloit College students tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Rock County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 1,735 cases and 26 deaths. The health department estimates there are 221 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 30,031 people have tested negative and 1,488 people have recovered.
Dane County reported 5,639 cases and 40 deaths; Green County reported 272 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,732 cases and 32 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 727 new cases and 4 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 77,856 cases and 1,146 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 69,299 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 7,393 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported seven new cases and 1 additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,332 cases and 152 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 5.6%.
Boone County reported 886 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,156 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,925 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 492 cases and 5 deaths; Stephenson County reported 388 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 183 cases and 2 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.