More than 25 million Americans have received an additional dose of one of three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States, as Pfizer requested federal approval on Tuesday for its booster shot to be available to all adults age 18 and older.
Vaccine data for the United States published on Tuesday shows 25.3 million people, approximately 13% of the overall population, have received COVID-19 booster vaccine doses. A total of 58.5% of residents in the nation are fully vaccinated with over 194 million people completing vaccination.
Also on Tuesday, Pfizer announced it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans 18 and older. A third dose has already been authorized by the FDA for elderly people and at-risk adults six months after they complete their primary series of shots. The request by Pfizer comes as the company reported that an additional dose was “safe and effective” on more than 10,000 individuals who participated in a vaccine efficacy study.
In Rock County, 57.2% of residents have received one dose while 54.1% of residents have completed vaccination. Overall in Wisconsin, 58.1% of residents have received one vaccine dose while 55.1% have completed the vaccination series, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 53.7% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 49.3% of residents have completed vaccination, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). State data shows 22,288 booster doses have been administered in Winnebago County as of Tuesday. Booster dose information for Rock County was not immediately available as of press time.
On Tuesday, Rock County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as 20,274 cases and 219 virus-related deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
An average of 232 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in Rock County over the last seven days as 680 cases are estimated to remain active in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at Rock County hospitals are at 20 admissions, health department data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,295 cases have been reported over the last seven days as 14 additional deaths have been reported statewide in that time period, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, an average of 273 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported over the last seven days as the county reports a test positivity rate of 7%.
Across Illinois, 18,696 cases have been reported over the last seven days as the state reports a test positivity rate of between 3% and 4.9% over that time period, CDC data shows.