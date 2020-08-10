BELOIT — More than 200 people have signed a petition to have teachers offer the School District of Beloit’s online learning via their homes as opposed to requiring them to work inside the school buildings. The district is having online-learning only for the first nine weeks of school with communication to staff saying teachers are expected to offer it from their classrooms.
The petition at https://www.change.org/p/school-district-of-beloit-respect-and-trust-beloit-educators-to-work-safely-at-home-during-distance-learning had 224 signatures as of Monday afternoon.
According to a teacher and paraeducator in the district, who requested anonymity, teachers are set to return on Aug. 24 to begin professional development prior to distance learning starting on Sept. 8. The teacher and paraeducator reported receiving an email from a principal stating the expectation is for staff to be in their classrooms for full shifts Monday through Friday inside the schools. However, there may be some flexibility in start and end times.
Both the teacher and a paraeducator said they cannot find daycare for their children and fear they may have to leave their jobs if the district doesn’t allow them at-home work.
In an email from Beloit Education Association (BEA) President Tim Vedra to staff which was read to the Daily News, Vedra told staff the BEA is working to address needs regarding childcare, health issues, and family issues while balancing it with the needs of students and families.
It’s still a bit unclear what the expectation for in-building instruction and professional development will be. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Keyser sent out an email to staff provided to the Daily News which stated “When we kick off the school year on September 8 with Distance Learning, the expectation is that staff provide instruction from their assigned school/classroom.”
However, when the Daily News asked for clarification on Monday, Keyser emailed the Daily News the following statement: “To your questions about teachers, they work a normal 7.5 hours day as part of the most recent contact. It is too early to comment on anything that the district is exploring until a decision has been made and communicated to principals and teachers.”
The teacher interviewed, who has three children including an autistic child, said she has been unable to find daycare or a babysitter. She also questions the safety of putting more kids in daycare facilities in light of COVID-19.
The teacher said she could set up her own children with their online assignments early in the morning, then dive into her work for the day.
Although there are some people with occupations which can’t be done at home, she said teachers can do it successfully via their homes. She is also concerned about the professional development prior to school starting making staff vulnerable to COVID-19.
A paraeducator—who does Spanish translation work and lessons assistance—said she was told she would have to work full-time hours inside the school With two children, she tried to seek out daycare but was unable to find it. She also contacted a private school and was told there is a wait list. The paraeducator was able to do work for school in a separate room from the paraeducator’s children at home this spring and was able to successfully complete her work.
On the online petition, educator Evelyn Galindo said she is concerned about the HVAC and lack of ventilation in school buildings.
Brad Ribbeck posted: “I’m an educator and believe there is no real necessity for teachers to be in the school. You must have trust in your employees and not make a bad situation worse.”
Loyola University Chicago Professor of Education Amy Heineke launched the petition. She has friends and family members teaching in the district who she said are afraid to face potential retribution for speaking against district policy.
“Many teachers have children of their own who will be doing distance learning. By forcing them to return to their classrooms, they will have to seek out childcare, which is completely counterintuitive to the closing of physical schools. This will also incur a financial burden on incredibly underpaid teachers in this community,” the petition stated.
Heineke said professional development must also be done online to ensure safety.
Not allowing teachers to work from home, with appropriate guidelines and oversight, shows a lack of respect and trust. It’s also a lot to ask to have teachers work all day inside the school and be available for phone calls from parents with different work hours in the evening. Forcing the teachers to come into the buildings could force some who lack childcare to have to leave their jobs and those who are near retirement age may decide to retire as opposed to risk their health.
“Teachers are going to leave. To me it’s a crisis that has an easy solution,” Heineke said.