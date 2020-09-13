Of those tested in Rock County for COVID-19, 32% tested positive, the third highest positivity rate recorded since data began being collected on March 14.
The numbers of total cases of COVID-19 in Rock and Winnebago counties continued to climb on Sunday along with state numbers.
On Sunday, the Rock County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional death in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 2,011 cases and 29 deaths.
The health department estimates there are 309 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 32,083 people have tested negative and 1,673 people have recovered.
Dane County reported 7,622 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 357 cases and 2 deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,093 cases and 32 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,582 new cases and 1 additional death on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 89,185 cases and 1,210 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 77,750 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 10,207 active cases in Wisconsin.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 64 new cases and no additional death on Friday (the last time figures were available for the county), bringing the countywide total to 4,715 cases and 152 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 6.2%.
Boone County reported 955 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,317 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,258 cases and 117 deaths; Ogle County reported 561 cases and 5 deaths; Stephenson County reported 424 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 212 cases and 2 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 261,371 cases, including 8,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.