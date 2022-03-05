SOUTH BELOIT - People from the Stateline Area and beyond gathered at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Gardner Street/Illinois Highway 75 Saturday morning waving U.S. flags and signs as semi trucks rolled by.
The people said they were there to support the truckers who were on their way to Washington, D.C.
The People's Convoy was heading to the nation's capital to protest COVID-19 related mandates, including mask and vaccine requirements in some areas.
Rick Coch of Machesney Park, Illinois turned out saying he learned about the gathering in South Beloit on social media.
"My wife saw it on Facebook, and we can't go to D.C.. We don't have a truck to go to D.C., so we are doing the next best thing," he said.
He added that he supports what the People's Convoy protest stands for.
"The ridiculous government control," he said when asked what issues he was against. "They are taking our rights away."
Bob Schuler of Beloit also turned out to support the truckers and their cause, including the mandates that were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. He also opposes policies of the current administration.
"This country needs a whole lot of waking up. We're going in the wrong direction," he said.
Joe Badeaux came from Minneapolis the stand with the supporters of the truckers in South Beloit. He also said it was time for the mandates to be lifted.
The People's Convoy has called on President Joe Biden to end the national emergency originally declared at the start of the pandemic, as well as any remaining coronavirus mandates. The convoy started in California and criss-crossed the nation on the way to the nation's capital.
The convoy follows another truckers' protest convoy that was staged at the U.S./Canadian border. Truckers in that convoy also were protesting COVID-19 mandates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance last week which eases mask wearing requirements in areas of low COVID-19 risk, but still urges mask wearing in some areas such as healthcare facilities and in airports and on planes.
The mandates are determined at a county-by-county level. Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois have eased mask requirements for indoor locations. Both counties