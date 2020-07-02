Sixty percent of all Rock County COVID-19 cases reported in June were of people under the age of 40, according to Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.
The Rock County Public Health Department urges young people take protective measures including masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing.
The health department says Rock County is not yet ready to move into phase three of the local reopening plan.
Sandoval said the county had not yet met the benchmarks for moving in to the next phase as of Thursday, and the health department will continue to monitor the situation, she added.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that COVID-19 incidence of disease and activity in Rock County is currently “high” as of July 1.
Twenty-five percent of the 223 confirmed cases in Rock County last month were people between ages of 20 and 29, the health department said.
“If you are a young adult, you may not become severely ill if infected, but you can pass it to others who may become very sick,” Sandoval said. “Your decisions affect others. You must take every possible precaution to help keep our community healthy.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites emerging scientific evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn correctly over the nose and mouth.
“Our work is not over, and we need to continue to actively fight the virus that causes COVID- 19 by following the guidance provided,” Sandoval said. “Every time you leave your home, you can make choices that help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Rock County reported 11 new virus cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total up to 884 cases and 24 deaths.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 2,061 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 90 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 622 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Thursday.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported 539 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Thursday. Since June 30, Wisconsin has reported 1,680 cases.
A total of 29,738 cases and 793 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
