The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock County increased to a total of 50 on Thursday, up two more from the previous day and the highest number to date.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett urged residents to continue to observe health safety measures during the pandemic.
“It is imperative that our community adhere to the protocols of wearing masks, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing to halt the spread of this horrific disease,” McKevett said.
McKevett said Beloit Memorial Hospital has seen an increase in patients who have had to be admitted due to COVID-19 in the past few weeks. He said the hospital had 14 patients as of this past weekend, but the hospital continues to have capacity for patients. The hospital has about 24 beds available for COVID-19 patients.
The demand for tests at Beloit Health System’s COVID-19 testing facility remains high with an average of about 100 tests performed a day. Back in October, the facility was performing 40 to 60 tests.
He also noted that the patients who are showing up at the clinic and hospital are sicker that the patients who came to the health facilities at the beginning of the pandemic. He said it is extremely important for people to see their doctors or seek out medical attention if they think they have COVID-19.
“The hospital and the clinic are extremely safe. People should not wait to seek medical attention,” he said.
On Thursday, the Rock County Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and one additional death in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 6,091 cases and 48 deaths.
The health department estimates 50,733 people have tested negative and 3,892 people have recovered. There were 2,151 active cases as of Thursday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 29% on Thursday. The statewide seven day positivity rate is 16.4%.
Dane County reported 17,295 cases and 50 deaths; Green County reported 1,127 cases and 5 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,830 cases and 39 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 5,922 new cases and 38 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 249,924 cases and 2,194 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 193,369 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 52,326 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Thursday, Winnebago County Health Department reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and 3 additional deaths in the county, bringing the countywide total to 12,204 cases and 195 deaths.
Boone County reported a total of 2,349 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County reported 3,027 cases and 43 deaths; McHenry County reported 7,977 cases and 120 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,646 cases and 8 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 1,443 cases and 12 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.