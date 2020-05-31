BELOIT — Having COVID-19 has been a big setback for Overflowing Cup Pastor Dave Fogderud, 77, and his wife Diana, 71.
Not being available to respond to crisis calls from police or hospital social workers to deal with those who are homeless, fighting addictions or needing food is something new for them as they must pause to regain their health. Two other volunteer staff members at the Overflowing Cup have tested positive, with an additional staffer showing symptoms, the Fogderuds said.
Although people have tired of stay-at-home orders and they are happy to be freer now, Dave Fogderud encourages everyone to take all precautions necessary, from wearing masks to social distancing and hand washing. He was willing to tell his story to help others understand the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a real thing, and we should take it seriously,” Dave Fogderud said.
All volunteer-run, the Overflowing Cup offers programming every night at 1175 S. Madison Road. Those who attend are often lonely or facing poverty issues. Dave Fogderud started the ministry almost 46 years ago and was busy trying to find younger people to help lead it in the future when it had to close down in late March and offer online services.
When free testing for COVID-19 recently was available in Beloit, the Fogderuds decided to be tested at the Krueger Park test site. They were still feeling OK at the time, but thought it would be a good idea. They were relieved they both tested negative. But just a few days later they started feeling ill. Diana had a pesky cough and Dave had body aches and a fleeting fever.
“It hit like gangbusters,” Diana said. “I told Dave I needed to go to the hospital.”
Diana who has been in the hospital for Interstitial Lung Disease over the years was especially concerned for her health. The couple went to an emergency room in Janesville on May 25 where Diana tested positive for COVID-19. Dave was not tested, but is considered positive as he has a fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.
At the hospital, doctors told Diana she had the beginnings of pneumonia and was also fighting a bladder infection. After three hours in the emergency room, she was prescribed antibiotics and sent home.
“I know there are some people who just have some flu-like symptoms, but this stuff is really frightening. I’ve been sick before and this is definitely scary to fight,” Diana said. “It’s really wicked.”
Looking back, Dave said he prayed for wisdom in taking precautions when it came to helping those in need. The couple gets calls at all hours to help the homeless, people with suicidal thoughts, those needing help getting to medical appointments and more.
Although the Fogderuds substantially cut down on responding to calls for help and worked to maintain social distance, it was difficult to turn people away. Diana recalled helping a man who was legally blind find food in a store.
Although the Overflowing Cup was offering online services only, those who were lonely or in need often approached the Fogderuds for help or a listening ear.
“I was staying away from people and trying not to take risks, but we work with people—people in need,” Diana said.
For now the Fogderuds remain quarantined. Dave Lawrence from the Overflowing Cup has been doing online services on Saturday and Sunday evenings to fill in for the Fogderuds until they get better and out of quarantine.
When asked if their health is on the upswing, Diana said: “Better comes and better goes.”
The Fogderuds said they are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from others in the community and family members who have dropped off homemade soup and other dishes and groceries and supplies and arranged for grocery deliveries. Countless people have offered their prayers for them and pledge support for the Overflowing Cup.
“I wish I felt better, but it does mean a lot for people to tell us they care,” Dave Fogderud said.
Dave Fogderud said he still hopes after all staff are out of quarantine to reopen the Overflowing Cup with safety restrictions later this summer.
“The summer is going fast and we are still planning to Rock on the Rock on Aug. 8 and 9 this year in Riverside Park at the Harry Moore Pavilion, but we are trying to keep an ear open to the city and will respect what the city decides,” Fogderud said.
