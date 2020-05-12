BELOIT—Aldrich fifth grader Lili Lannon misses her teachers Sara Mueller and so does her mom Angie Lannon. It’s part of the reason they are calling on parents and children across the city to set up yard displays showing school spirit in school colors and their appreciation for teachers.
“My teacher is nice, and when she teaches she has fun with it,” Lili Lannon said.
Madi Lannon, 12, also misses her teacher, Daniel Lathrop.
Angie Lannon said she started brainstorming ways to appreciate teachers and engage her kids during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8. She spoke to city and school district officials about a vehicle parade, but ultimately everyone decided there might be better ways to celebrate while ensuring social distance. She said her kids’ teachers have worked hard creating online schoolwork and are always available for questions and reading books to students online.
“I think they need more than a week of appreciation,” Lannon said.
Lannon thought making yard displays would get families to spend time together and force them to be creative, using what they could find at home.
The Lannons’ display consisted of painted cardboard, taken from her Amazon boxes, in Aldrich school colors. Keeping school spirit alive, Angie Lannon said, it’s important.
“Even though we are trapped at home, we are part of a school,” Lannon said.
Lannon then launched the website Show Your Beloit School Pride where students can post pictures of their displays and their teachers can see them.
Lannon said the displays don’t have to be perfect, just made with creativity and appreciation.
“Show us your progress and have fun with it,” Lannon said. “Be creative. Look in in the basement or garage.”
Lannon also is getting some support from fellow parents such as David Carrera Ramirez and Kathy Crawford to keep the lawn decorations going. The parents hope to host a competition on the Facebook page and are collecting restaurant gift cards for awards.
