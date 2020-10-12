(From left): Parent Daniel Barolsky, Atticus Barolsky, Hazel Story, Kai Zhang, Eve Barolsky, Genevieve Story and Meera Chourasio gather for a picture. Barolsky and his wife along with several other sets of parents are rotating children to a different home each day for online school support as the parents take turns hosting the children. It’s one of the ways parents are trying to do online school support through the School District of Beloit while keeping their jobs.