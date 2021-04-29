BELOIT—School District of Beloit staff expressed satisfaction with their immediate supervisors and expressed a desire for more parental involvement, according to the latest school district climate survey.
Traci Scherk of Scherk Consulting presented the survey results to the Beloit school board Tuesday.
Strengths identified in the district survey were school safety and relationship with one’s immediate supervisors with the primary challenge being the need for more parental involvement.
“The overall climate survey shows the district morale is continuing to improve with hope for the future under stable leadership,” Scherk said.
The staff climate survey was administered to staff by Elevated Talent Consulting, from March 15—27 through email and text messages to full and part-time staff. During the time that this survey was conducted, distance learning was still being practiced. A total of 486 staff took the survey resulting in a 52% completion rate. This is down 11% from the fall 2020 survey. The survey was based one a 5-point scale, with 5 being the highest score.
Scherck said school safety and the relationship with one’s immediate supervisor were strengths identified in the survey. These are the same two strengths noted in the spring and fall 2020 surveys.
An average rating of 4.4 out of 5 was given for the survey question about feeling safe in the classroom, and an average 4.2 rating was given in response to the question “I believe that students are safe at this school.” Both of these scores are the same as the fall survey. An average response of 4.2 was received for “My immediate supervisor deals fairly with me.” This is the same score as the spring and fall 2020 survey. These results correlated with a rate of 4.3 for “I plan to be working in this district in 1 year.” This is consistent with the previous survey.
“The general sentiment that was gleaned from the comments were that Superintendent Dr. Keyser is removing significant barriers to staff and student success,” Scherk said in her report.
Areas of focus identified in the spring survey included the parent involvement in school which went from 2.9 in the fall of 2020 to 2.8 in the spring of 2021. Other concerns were professional development being a benefit which went from 3.1 in the fall of 2020 to 3.0 in the spring of 2021; it being “easy” to serve students which went from 2.8 in the fall of 2020 to 3 in the spring of 2020; and transparent communication from district administration which went from 3.3 in fall of 2020 to 3.1 in the spring of 2020.
Parent involvement in schools has been below a 3.0 in each survey. Specific sentiments indicated a need for parent outreach, education and inclusion in student learning. There were statements expressed that parents felt overwhelmed with student learning and there was a lack in engagement in the learning process.